ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: An eight-member divyangjan badminton team along with officials left here for Kolkata (West Bengal) on Thursday to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the first East Zonal Para Badminton Championship, to be held there from 23 to 25 June, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal informed.

The championship is being organised by the Bengal Paralympic Association, under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India and the Badminton Association of India.