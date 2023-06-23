Libang launches 5G healthcare apps

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Health Minister Alo Libang launched the ‘5G applications in Northeast Region (NER)’, with its hub in Guwahati (Assam), at the Government College of Nursing (GCN), Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), and the College of Agriculture (CoA) in East Siang headquarters Pasighat on Thursday.

The initiative, funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC), is expected to transform the health and agriculture sectors of the state and facilitate immersive learning in healthcare education through 5G AI-driven technology intervention.

“The NEC-funded initiative will immensely help in facilitating remote patient monitoring and consultation, telemedicine and screening through the mobile AI app-based solutions and devices, through which patients can access speedy, affordable and specialised healthcare services in an easy and seamless manner, even in rural areas, through 5G AI solutions,” the East Siang DIPRO quoted Libang as saying.

The minister informed that the project will be replicated in all the districts, including CHCs and PHCs, with special focus on rural areas, the DIPRO said.

At the GCN, which is the first nursing college to be equipped with virtual reality-powered immersive human anatomy learning model under the project, the minister obtained feedback from the students with regard to their enhanced learning experiences through the AR VR apps.

Libang also visited BPGH, “where the project is being implemented for exposure to acquaint with practical deployment of 5G health AI solutions in the OPD of the hospital, and its benefits to the patients and the healthcare professionals,” the DIPRO informed.

At the CoA, the minister visited the 5G lab, and was apprised of “the 5G use case applications of IoT & Technology” by Dean Dr AK Tripathi,” the DIPRO said, adding that the minister was apprised also of the “5G use case applications of IoT & Technology in the agriculture sector and its benefits for the farmers in smart farming, ranging from irrigation, livestock monitoring, precision farming, agricultural drones, etc.”

NEC Secretary K Moses Chalai, who along with MLAs Ninong Ering and Kaling Moyong, Industry Secretary Hage Tari, DC Tayi Taggu, BPGH Joint DHS Dr T Tali, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and others accompanied the minister, said that “the NEC is committed to adopting future technologies to bring positive impact in various development sectors for the speedy socioeconomic development of the region.”

The project, which has been jointly developed by Guwahati-based Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, the Punjab University’s design innovation centre, and the union telecommunications departments’ School of Planning & Architecture, “will focus on medical and healthcare application, as computing speed-up internet, etc, through artificial intelligence-enabled technologies, ensuring reliability, affordability and speed being implemented in the eight NER states,” the DIPRO informed.