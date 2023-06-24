3 new SP posts to be created in ICR

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: In a significant step, the home department has decided to create three new posts of superintendents of police (SP) in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

As per the proposal of the department – which is awaiting approval from the government – the ICR will be divided into two parts, and each part will have an SP of its own. Itanagar and Naharlagun will have separate SPs, and there will be a new traffic SP to look exclusively into the ever growing traffic issues in the ICR.

Apart from this, the home department has proposed creation of a new deputy inspector general of police (DIG) post exclusively for the ICR range.

The three SPs will report to the would-be ICR DIG. Presently, there are five DIGPs in the state.

The state cabinet had recently approved the creation of the Itanagar range police administration, headed by a DIG, with three SP-level officers. The cabinet had informed that the decision was taken to ensure effective implementation of law and order measures for the safety and security of the people.

At present, the entire ICR has a single SP, and the traffic section is headed by the DSP. In recent years, with the population of the ICR growing, the state government has created several new police stations in the ICR to cater to the needs of the public.

Earlier, there were only Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa police stations (PS) in the ICR. Now, within Itanagar, apart from the old Bank Tinali PS, there are two more, namely, Chimpu and Niti Vihar PS’. In Naharlagun too, one more PS has been established in Papu Nallah.

“The population is growing with each passing year. Therefore, for better policing, we took the decision to divide the ICR into Itanagar and Naharlagun and create new SP posts. This will help to improve policing. Creation of SP traffic will also significantly aid to improve the traffic scenarios in the ICR,” said a senior official.

As per the official record, the population of the ICR is 1, 22,930, but it is believed that the actual population is double this figure.