Fmr EKSCWO chairman Kata Rangmo passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Former East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSCWO) chairman and deputy director of school education (DDSE), Kata Rangmo, passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Jollang here, following a prolonged illness.

He was 47, and is survived by two wives, two sons and five daughters.

Rangmo was one of the pioneering education reformists of East Kameng district and the Nyishi community. His contributions as the East Kameng DDSE were greatly hailed across the society.

Born in 1976 in Watte village in Bana circle of East Kameng district, Rangmo did his schooling from the Watte ME school and the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidalaya, Seppa. He did his BA from the Government Degree College, Bomdila, and MA and MPhil from the then Arunachal University (now RGU) in 1999.

While pursuing his higher education, Rangmo was appointed as an assistant teacher in 1996. Later he became the district adult education officer, and went on to become the Seppa DIET principal, and then the East Kameng DDSE.

Under his chairmanship, the EKSWCO had initiated numerous educational, cultural and social reformative steps. Rangmo was also the chairman of Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES) East Kameng unit.

NES mourns demise

The NES in a condolence message on Friday expressed profound grief over Rangmo’s untimely demise.

“He was a fine gentleman of commitment and dedication, a friend of all ages, and widely admired by all sections of people in his home region,” the NES stated in the condolence message, adding that “his sad demise is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole.”

The NES prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.