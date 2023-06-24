Busts of Mukherjee, Upadhyaya unveiled

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge and BJP sangathan mantri Ananta Narayan Mishra unveiled the busts of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya “on the eve of Dr Mukherjee Balidan Diwas,” at 6 Mile area in the capital region on Friday, the party informed in a release.

Mishra said that “the unveiling of the busts is not only a tribute to the great leaders but a pledge as well to carry forward and complete the unfinished agenda.”

He commended Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar “for taking the initiative for unveiling the first ever bust of Mukherjee in the state.”