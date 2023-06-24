Workshop on climate change concludes

NAMSAI, 23 Jun: A three-day workshop on ‘Climate change adaptation planning and implementation for the district and gram panchayats in the Lohit river basin in the backdrop of Pakke Declaration 2047 on climate resilient and responsive Arunachal Pradesh’, hosted by the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Panchayati Raj (PR) Director Tamune Miso said that “collective action at the grassroots level is the key to fight the impact of climate change,” while CCF Rajesh S said that “the ZPMs and ZPCs can be the warriors at the ground level to counter climate change impacts.”

“During the workshop, all panchayat members were taken on a village visit, and the impact of climate change was explained to them by experts,” the AUS said in a press release.

“Subsequently, all panchayat members presented their case studies and action plans to mitigate the effects of climate change to the CCF and the PR director,” it added.

The workshop ended with distribution of certificates to all the zilla panchayat participants. “Saplings were also planted as part of the local adaptation plans for climate change plantation,” the AUS said.