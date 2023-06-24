Forum stages protest walk for internet connectivity

YINGKIONG, 23 Jun: The Geku-Katan Intellectual Youth Forum (GKIYF), in collaboration with the All Geku Students’ Union and various other student organisations in Katan circle of Upper Siang district on Friday marched from Geku to Yingkiong (45 kms) and met the DC to demand early installation of 4G mobile service in Katan circle and Sumsing village in Geku.

The forum said that the people of the two areas have submitted several reminders to the district administration to bring their area under 4G mobile network coverage, but to no avail.

“In spite of repeated representations, the said villages have neither received any proper telecommunication connection nor internet service in the close vicinity,” it said.

Katan circle is located on the southern- most part of the district, and shares boundary with East Siang district, and it takes only an hour-and-a-half to reach Pasighat from Katan. However, due to unavailability of internet service, the people in the aforementioned areas have been facing great problem, the forum said, and threatened to “continue the movement” until its demand is met.

More than 50 members of several student unions participated in the protest march.