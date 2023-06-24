Pasang Wangchuk Sona State Level Memorial Hockey C’ship

Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey emerge winners

CHIMPU, 23 Jun: Papum Pare and Kurung Kumey emerged the winners of the first Pasang Wangchuk Sona State Level Memorial Hockey Championship in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively, at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Complex here on Friday.

Organised by Hockey Arunachal, the championship’s closing ceremony was attended by, among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam.

The duo gave away the prizes to the winners.

Addressing the gathering, the DCM highlighted “the tremendous potential for hockey in the state,” and urged everyone to “take responsibility for popularising hockey and other sports.”

The DCM also paid tribute to late Pasang Wangchuk Sona, after whom the tournament is named.

Dukam in his address underscored the significance of sports in shaping the careers of youths.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who is also the chief patron of the championship, said that “the championship is not only a memorial event but an important initiative that would significantly boost the growth of hockey in the state.”

He urged all to support Hockey Arunachal in its mission to popularise hockey across the state.

Among others, MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara, and Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng were present on the occasion. (Speaker’s PR Cell)