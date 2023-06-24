GIBA, 23 Jun: Thirty-three farmwomen and anganwadi workers of Giba circle participated in a ‘millet recipe contest’ organised by the Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Friday as part of the International Year of Millets.

“The aim of the programme was to create awareness and make healthy competition among the women about different health and economic benefits of millet and millet-based products,” the KVK stated in a release.

A five-member panel, comprising GPC Nani Giba, GPM Pota Giba, GB Tatum Bami, Kalam International School director Jayanta Saikia, and KVK Head (i/c) Nyape Bam, rated the recipes such as mih, etii, tani chiching, tani milam nom nom, tami halwa, barfi, laddoo, cake, momo, and gulab jamun.

“Based on scoring of judges on different parameters, winners were selected and awarded with trophy and certificates,” the KVK informed.