8 schools from Arunachal qualify for Fit India Quiz state round

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Eight schools from Arunachal Pradesh have qualified for the state round (semifinal) of the second Fit India Quiz competition.

The schools are Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), East Kameng; Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Seijosa, Pakke-Kessang; Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Tenga Valley, West Kameng; VKV Dollungmukh, Kamle; VKV Kitpi (Tawang); KV No 1, Itanagar; VKV Itanagar; and KV No 2, Itanagar, a SAI release informed.

The quiz competitions will be held at JNV East Kameng, VKV Seijosa, KV Tenga Valley, and VKV Dollungmukh on 8 June, while it will be held on 9 June at VKV Kitpi, KV No 1, VKV Itanagar, and KV No 2.

Sixty-three schools from Arunachal had participated in the preliminary rounds of the quiz.

A total of 348 teams from 36 states/UTs will be competing in the states/UTs round.

Among the selected students, 39 percent are girl students.

The state/UT champions will further compete in the national finals, which will be telecast on Doordarshan.

The state round episodes of the quiz competition will be aired on the official social media handles of Fit India.

The 2nd edition of the quiz has seen a massive participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools across 702 districts of India. The first edition of the Fit India Quiz saw a total participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools.

The highest representation in the preliminary rounds of the Fit India Quiz 2022 was from Uttar Pradesh – a total of 20,470 students from 5,368 schools. UP was followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Fit India Quiz is stated to be India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness quiz, with a cash prize of Rs 3.25 crore. It gives a unique platform to school students from every nook and corner of the country to showcase their knowledge in sports and fitness.