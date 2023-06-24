PIB organises ‘Vartalap’ workshop

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The Itanagar unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) organised a media workshop titled ‘Vartalap’ at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday to highlight the developmental milestones achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last nine years.

The workshop was aimed at sensitising media persons to the need for disseminating information about the developmental activities of the state and the central governments.

Addressing the participants, ICR DC Talo Potom underlined the role of the media in educating the people about the government’s schemes and projects.

“It’s a role of the fourth pillar to inform, educate and entertain the masses. Media needs to play its role sincerely,” said Potom.

He claimed that, as an administrator, he has seen “the seriousness of the central and the state governments in addressing issues related to infrastructure, mobile network, and surface communication,” and cited the example of “the Pasighat railway connectivity.”

“There is nothing wrong in telling the people about the government’s developmental projects. That doesn’t mean we are toeing any political party’s line,” he added.

“We were involved in the last nine years of governance, be it infrastructures, road, and communication. This government is serious about development,” he said.

Information & Public Relations Director Onyok Pertin in his address emphasised on how government media and private media are interdependent on each other.

“Our duty is to communicate, inform, educate, and entertain the masses. We should be the bridge between the government and the common people,” said Pertin, adding that “private media are also not fully independent.”

PIB Assistant Director Soni Kumar Singh informed that similar media interaction programmes are being held in 36 different locations in India.

Earlier, Arunachal Press Club Vice President Bengia Ajum clarified the misconception that the press club could not organise such government events. He said that “the club is for all, irrespective of any political party, so long as the issue is genuine.”

During the technical session, Dera Natung Government College Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng dwelt on the National Education Policy and its implementation in Arunachal, while State e-Mission team consultant Nyayo Ete presented an overview of the Digital India Mission and emerging social media platforms.

SIRD senior faculty member Dr Likha Kiran and SBI Chief Manager Soibam Ranjit Singh also spoke.