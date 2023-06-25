Arunachalee heroes of 1962 war: Rifleman Neelam Tebi

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachalee old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. Most readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by Arunachalee soldiers during the war. One such story is the bravery and sacrifice of Rifleman Neelam Tebi.

Rifleman Tebi was born in Deed village of Lower Subansiri district on 4 November, 1941. His father was late Neelam Tath. Rifleman Tebi was enrolled in the Assam Rifles on 4 November, 1958 and assigned to the 5 Assam Rifles. Tebi was a pioneer because very few Arunachalee youths served in the armed forces during those days.

At a young age of 22 years, his platoon was deployed at the Khinzamane post, north of Tawang, during the Sino-India war of 1962. The war started on 20 October, 1962 with a massive multi-frontal, multi-directional attack by Chinese forces, including on the positions held by Rifleman Tebi’s platoon. Rifleman Tebi’s unit fought and beat back the initial Chinese waves of attacks. However, the Chinese forces attacked with additional forces from multiple directions. Despite heavy enemy fire, Rifleman Tebi effectively covered the right approach to the post with accurate fire from his rifle. Rifleman Tebi was injured during the fierce battle, but kept inflicting heavy casualties on the advancing enemy, forcing them to retreat.

Rifleman Tebi tied a bandage on his wound to stop bleeding and continued firing at the enemy. His post was once again attacked by another wave of Chinese forces with greater intensity. In spite of his injury, Rifleman Tebi kept firing at the enemy forces. However, the enemy forces kept on advancing and closed in on his post. Led by a Chinese officer, about 300 troops approached their position and launched a fierce attack. Due to his injuries, his company commander wanted to evacuate Tebi, since he was bleeding profusely, but Tebi refused and was martyred in the service of the nation.

Rifleman Tebi’s body was placed with honour with other Indian Army soldiers by Chinese troops. Though Rifleman Tebi was not conferred any gallantry award, the government of India realised his bravery and supreme sacrifice for the motherland and awarded pension to his father Neelam Tath. To honour his gallant action, Rifleman Tebi’s name has been engraved on the walls of the national war memorial in New Delhi and the war memorial in Tawang. Rifleman Neelam Tebi is one of the rare Arunachalee soldiers whose name is engraved at the national war memorial in New Delhi.

Throughout the entire battle, Rifleman Tebi displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the Assam Rifles. Considering the supreme sacrifice by Rifleman Tebi, the Arunachal government has committed to construct a suitable war memorial in his village and also name an institute in his memory. Salute to Rifleman Neelam Tebi! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)