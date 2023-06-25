Meritorious students felicitated

Sona advises students to be competitive

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 24 Jun: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona advised students to cultivate a competitive mindset and always try to achieve the best.

Addressing a felicitation programme organised by the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Saturday, the speaker

also advised the students to not be disheartened by failures but to “have confidence to achieve your life goals.”

The function was organised to felicitate the students of the Adi community who scored outstanding results in the last CBSE (Classes 10 and 12) examination and the state-run Arun Board examinations (Classes 5 and 8).

“Such felicitation programmes are meant not only to encourage the meritorious students but also to motivate the students to do better in the future,” Sona said.

Around 100 achievers of the aforesaid classes were honoured with commendation certificates, mementoes and traditional attire by the organisers during the programme.

Health Minister Alo Libang, who also attended the programme, advised the students to continue their efforts to excel, while MP Tapir Gao suggested to them to “refrain from bad habits and detrimental practices.”

Arunachal University Vice Chancellor Tamo Riba, UPSC topper Dr Austin Tayeng, and Ruksin SDPO Tasi Darang advised the students to forge ahead to fulfill their ambitions.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, ABK president Tadum Libang, AdiSU president Jirbo Jamoh, and AdiSU education secretary Kaling Tali also spoke.

Among others, MLAs Ninong Ering, Kanggong Taku, Ojing Tasing and Talem Tabo, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, JN College Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, and ABK leaders attended the function.