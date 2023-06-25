JNVSAA mourns Rangmo’s demise

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: The JNV Seppa Alumni Association (JNVSAA) has deeply mourned the passing away of former East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation chairman and DDSE Kata Rangmo, and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Rango passed away on Friday at his residence in Jollang, after a prolonged illness.

He was one of first batch students of JNV Seppa in 1987.

“He was a philanthropist, social worker, pioneer, guardian, true friend and guide. Besides his government job and responsibilities, he had dedicated his extra hours in the service of the society,” the association said in a condolence message.

Rangmo was loved by all due his humble and soft spoken nature, it added.

He was also one of the active members of the JNVSAA and had served as its vice chairman and chairman.

“We JNVSAA family will always cherish your fond memories and pioneering works,” it said, and conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.