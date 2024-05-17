1 more arrested in illegal PRT appointments case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) on Wednesday arrested one Mikjar Ngulom alias June Lendo (32) in connection with the illegal appointment of primary teachers (PRT) and other staff members in the Lower Siang education department.

Ngulom is a native of New Bomte village in Lower Siang district.

The case, registered under Sections 120(B)/420/409/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code r/w Section 13(2), PC Act, 1988 (pertaining to illegal appointment of primary teachers and other staffers in the Siang education department) was initiated on the basis of a report submitted by the elementary education director.

The case had been officially registered by the SIC on 3 February.

So far the SIC has arrested 12 people, mostly government officials, in connection with the illegal appointments scam in the education department across the state.