Address systemic issues allowing flesh trade of minor girls, says ACS

[ Rhea Panicker ]

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) in a press conference here on Thursday emphasised the urgency of addressing “the systemic issues that have allowed flesh trade of minor girls to occur.”

Speaking to mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club, ACS women’s wing chairperson Koj Baya Eshi said that, after the ACS came to know about the interstate child trafficking and sexual exploitation case, its members visited Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and Oju Welfare Society chairperson Ratan Anya.

“We have learnt from police sources that all the child victims have contracted sexually transmitted disease (STD). It is disheartening to know that women were involved in trafficking children they themselves raised,” Eshi said, adding that “they (the accused persons) neglected the psychological state of the children.”

Eshi continued: “This heinous crime should be addressed immediately to set an example in the society, and there should be equal punishment for all.”

“We are looking forward to spreading awareness in the schools, and we do not discriminate among the victims, be they from Arunachal or outside the state.

This human trafficking and flesh trade should be stopped immediately, so that our future generations can be saved,” she added.

ACS women’s wing general secretary Tap Meena Bagang and coordinator Rido Yami Tab were also present at the press conference.