SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Staff Reporter

MIAO, 16 May: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC), which is investigating the illegal appointments made in the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department, conducted a raid on the PHE&WS superintending engineer’s (SE) office here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Updating about the case on social media platform X, the SIC stated, “Taking swift action as part of our investigation into the illegal appointments in the PHE&WS department, a team of SIC officials conducted a raid in SE office, Miao, and seized multiple incriminating materials.”

The state government recently approved the SIC to investigate the illegal appointments made in the department. The agency registered an FIR and started the investigation.

Several illegal appointments were recently made in the PHE&WS department in Changlang and Longding districts. These appointments were mostly made in March, just before the 19 April legislative assembly and parliamentary elections, raising the possibility of a vote-for-job scam.

Further, the state government cancelled the appointments of 20 WC workers, stating that these fresh appointments were examined and it was found that the employees were appointed in violation of the laid down procedures, as well as without sanctioned posts.