BJP observes ‘Black Day’

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The state BJP on Sunday observed ‘Black Day’ all over the state to mark 48 years of the Emergency imposed by the then government led by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 in the country.

In Itanagar, BJP spokesperson Tachi Necha narrated how Emergency was imposed by the then government led by Indira Gandhi, while state BJP secretary Tiring Tiri said that the “Emergency of 1975 was the darkest history of Indian parliamentary democracy.”

Among others, state BJP ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu and the BJP’s media department co-convener Nima Sange were present on the occasion.