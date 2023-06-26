Drug addiction in Arunachal: A battle for recovery and freedom

[ Anupam Rohit ]

Arunachal Pradesh, a picturesque state nestled in the northeastern region of India, is confronted with a pervasive and alarming problem – drug addiction. The scourge of drug abuse has cast a dark shadow over the lives of individuals and communities, posing serious health, social, and economic challenges. This article delves into the issue of drug addiction in Arunachal, exploring its prevalence, underlying factors, consequences, and the collective efforts to combat this menace.

Prevalence of drug addiction

The prevalence of drug addiction in Arunachal has reached concerning levels. Various illicit substances, including marijuana, opioids, synthetic drugs, and prescription medications have infiltrated the state. Both rural and urban areas are affected, with individuals from diverse backgrounds falling prey to addiction. The allure of drugs, coupled with peer pressure and curiosity, often leads to experimentation that can swiftly spiral into addiction, devastating lives and communities.

Underlying factors

Several factors contribute to the rise of drug addiction in Arunachal. Socioeconomic challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and limited educational opportunities create an environment conducive to drug abuse. Lack of awareness about the risks and consequences of drug addiction also play a significant role. Additionally, easy accessibility of drugs through illegal networks and cross-border smuggling exacerbates the problem, making it crucial to address both supply and demand aspects.

Consequences

Drug addiction inflicts profound consequences on individuals and their immediate surroundings. Physically, drug abuse takes a toll on one’s health, leading to a range of ailments, including organ damage, respiratory issues, and mental health disorders. Socially, addiction strains relationships, breaks families apart, and perpetuates cycles of poverty and crime. Moreover, drug addiction impedes educational attainment, limits employment opportunities, and undermines the overall development of communities.

Efforts to combat drug addiction

Acknowledging the gravity of the drug addiction crisis, various stakeholders in Arunachal are actively engaged in combating the problem and offering a path to recovery. The government, non-governmental organisations (NGO) such as Recovery Wellness Society, community groups, and healthcare professionals are joining forces to address drug addiction through a multi-faceted approach.

Prevention and awareness

Efforts are underway to raise awareness about the perils of drug addiction. Educational programmes are conducted in schools, colleges, and community centres to equip individuals with knowledge about the risks associated with substance abuse. Awareness campaigns emphasise on prevention, resilience-building, and healthy lifestyle choices to dissuade individuals from initiating drug use.

Treatment and rehabilitation

The availability of treatment and rehabilitation services is crucial for individuals seeking recovery. Specialised drug addiction treatment centres provide comprehensive care, including detoxification, counselling, behavioral therapies, and pharmacological interventions. These facilities aim to address the physical, psychological, and social aspects of addiction, supporting individuals on their journey to sobriety and rebuilding their lives.

Support and aftercare

Post-rehabilitation support and aftercare play a vital role in sustained recovery. Support groups, counselling services, and helplines offer ongoing assistance to individuals in their transition back to society. Peer support networks provide empathy, guidance, and encouragement, fostering a sense of belonging and reducing the risk of relapse.

Strengthening law enforcement

Efforts to combat drug addiction in Arunachal include strengthening law enforcement measures. Collaborative initiatives between law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and local communities are aimed at curbing drug trafficking, apprehending suppliers, and dismantling illegal drug networks. Enhanced surveillance, border control, and inter-agency cooperation are critical in disrupting the supply chain of illicit substances.

Conclusion

Drug addiction poses a significant challenge in Arunachal, impacting individuals, families, and communities if measures are not taken immediately our youth are headed for serious trouble. (The writer is the project head of NGO Recovery Wellness Society.)