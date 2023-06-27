Women leading war on drugs in Arunachal

[ Samshum Changmi ]

In recent years, the state has been plagued by the ever-growing menace of drugs, which has emerged as a pressing and significant issue. The destructive consequences of drug abuse have permeated society, posing a threat to the wellbeing, harmony, and future of our communities.

In the face of such a devastating drug crisis, the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a wave of initiatives under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, focusing on prevention, rehabilitation, and public awareness. Its resounding message: Drugs have no place in our society, and beacon-like rehabilitation centres and counselling services offer hope, guiding individuals towards a brighter, drug-free future.

Changlang district, a severely affected battleground, has been grappling with the alarming rise in drug-related problems, posing a significant threat to the wellbeing and future of its residents, particularly the youtha. Prompt action to address this issue, an intense offensive from the administration and the police department has been witnessed. Their unwavering determination pays off as police statistics show a surge in cases against drug peddlers. This crackdown sends a powerful message to those profiting from the agony of addiction.

Since 2022, a staggering 46 Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases have been registered in Changlang district, with border areas like Bordumsa, Kharsang, Miao, Changlang, Jairampur, and Khimyong being the hotspots. Heroin, opium, and brown sugar are the commonly trafficked and abused drugs, disproportionately affecting the youths.

Recent news from Vijaynagar, a remote circle in Changlang district, exposed the arrest of three individuals involved in drug peddling, including a foreign national from Myanmar. This shocking revelation highlights the drug menace’s alarming reach, infiltrating both urban and rural areas. It underscores the vulnerability of Tirap, Changlang and Longding regions, located near the porous Myanmar border, to the pernicious influence of drug trafficking.

In the ongoing struggle against drugs, it has become increasingly clear that government efforts alone are inadequate. Combating this pressing issue requires a collective and cooperative approach that involves the participation of every individual in the community. Recognising this imperative, an inspiring women’s group has stepped forward in Changlang district, leading by example and tirelessly fighting the war against drugs.

The All Tangsa Women Welfare Society (ATWWS) has emerged as a formidable force, collaborating closely with the local authorities and law enforcement agencies to confront the drug menace head on. The ATWWS has played a pivotal role in addressing the drug crisis that plagues Changlang district.

Its partnership with the local authorities and law enforcement agencies has proven highly effective in identifying drug hotspots and apprehending drug traffickers. Through its active involvement in reporting suspicious activities and providing crucial information, it has significantly contributed to disrupting drug supply chains and dismantling illicit networks. This powerful synergy between the women’s group and the authorities has forged a united front against the drug menace, instilling hope and inspiring others to join the cause.

However, it is important to emphasise that the fight against drugs extends beyond the efforts of any single group. It necessitates the active involvement and cooperation of the entire community. To effectively tackle the drug issue in Changlang district and beyond, it is crucial for the state government, through its agencies, to establish a comprehensive network of rehabilitation facilities. These facilities would provide the necessary support and treatment to individuals ensnared by drug abuse, helping them break free from the clutches of addiction.

In addition, conducting awareness programmes at schools, colleges and at the village level is vital to educate and empower individuals with the knowledge and understanding necessary to prevent drug abuse.

As the ATWWS continues to spearhead the battle against drugs in Changlang district, its unwavering efforts serve as a beacon of inspiration for others. Its successful collaboration with the local authorities exemplifies the power of unity in combating the drug menace. By following their exemplary approach and implementing the suggested strategies, we can foster a resilient and informed community that is fully committed to eradicating drugs from our society.

It is essential to recognise that the fight against drugs requires a united front. Only through the collective efforts of individuals, organisations and government entities can we hope to achieve a drug-free future and create a safer, healthier and drug-free environment for generations to come. (The contributor is the chief editor of Eastern Today News Network.)