Football championship underway

TUTING, 26 Jun: The 2nd Summer Cup Football Championship began at the general ground here in Upper Siang district on Monday, with the theme ‘Say no to drugs and yes to games and sport’.

Seven teams are participating in the championship.

During the opening ceremony, “senior leader and youth icon” Allu Duggong, Upper Siang District Students’ Union president Kamin Bomong, and Women Welfare Society general secretary Ticheng Jamoh stressed on the importance of games and sports, and advised the youths to stay away from drugs, the organisers informed in a release.

In the opening match, Tuting Town Club beat Rogging XI Angging FC by 4-2 goals. The first goal was scored by Liyam Komkir of Rongging XI FC, but Dulik Tedo of Tuting Town Club equalised the goal.

In the second half, Ado Dugbang of Angging XI FC scored another goal, but Kabang Sabnam of Tuting Town Club netted the equalising goal. Zigme of Tuting Town Club then scored two consecutive goals to beat the opponent.