Erratic power supply irks residents

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Erratic power supply in and around the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has irked many residents.

The power supply disruption began early morning on Tuesday, affecting business establishments and offices. In some residential areas, though power supply was uninterrupted, the voltage was abysmally low.

The power department informed that the erratic supply is occurring because of “excessive overloading of the existing 33/11 KV sub-station in Panchali and Chandranagar, resulting in load-shedding in the ICR.”

The capital electrical division has requested the state load dispatch centre to urgently commission and start operation of the 2×5 MVA, 33/11 KV sub-station under the comprehensive scheme at the Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Early operation of the 2×5 MVA, 33/11 sub-station would reduce tripping issue in the ICR.

Sources in the power department informed that “the overloading situation will improve by next week.”