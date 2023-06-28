RGU gets buses from state govt

RONO HILLS, 27 Jun: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here got two buses as part of grants-in-aid from the state government.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who dedicated the buses to the university, expressed appreciation for “the unique gesture of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who have shown their commitment to aid the growth of a central university in the state, which is seldom seen in other parts of the country.”

He informed that “many campus dweller-friendly projects under the state’s grants-in-aid are in the offing to be launched with a target to provide basic facilities to all,” the university informed in a release.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that the state government has also sanctioned a water supply project “worth Rs 21 crore in the campus, and sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the student activity centre.”

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung said that the buses would “immensely benefit the campus dwellers and people in the periphery,” while Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said that “the buses are a result of the commitment of the chief minister,” who had in 2018 promised to provide two buses to the university, “besides laying of a dedicated power line (a transformer and 2 high-mast towers), with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, and sanctioning of the required amount for the construction of spectators’ gallery around the main university ground and a rostrum for ease of conducting mega events,” the release stated.