IMC to recruit more staff for waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) will recruit over 200 staffers shortly for effective waste management, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed during a meeting of the IMC held here on Wednesday.

“The state government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 7.50 crore to the IMC. This grant will be utilised judiciously to address the human resource shortage and ensure that the IMC fulfills its responsibilities without incurring any liabilities,” Phassang said.

He said also that the IMC has decided to delegate certain rights to ward members under the supervision of respective ward corporators, in order to enable the ward members to impose penalties on individuals who litter public places, violating the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

During the meeting, Phassang exhorted the IMC corporators and officials to “work together for the development under IMC jurisdiction.”

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, all corporators, and IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji attended the meeting.