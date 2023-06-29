Pensioners’ assn adopts another school

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 28 Jun: The retired officers and officials of East Siang district, under the banner of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association’s (APSPA) district unit, adopted another primary school, in Tekang, on Wednesday.

On Monday, the association had adopted the Tako Gao Memorial Primary School in Sika-Tode in Ruksin block.

The association is likely to adopt another primary school, in Mebo block, next month. It had earlier resolved to adopt three primary schools in the district and to extend necessary support to improve their academic activities and infrastructure.

Attending a meeting in the community hall in Tekang village, local MLA Kaling Moyong appealed to the villagers to support the APSPA.

Moyong said that the state government is taking initiatives to make Pasighat area an educational hub, and informed that the “Arunachal University in Pasighat has started its academic activities, while another central university with a VKV is coming to Pasighat in the district soon.”

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and DDSE Odhuk Tabing lauded the association’s initiative, and urged the SMC members, teachers, parents and guardians to support the activities for improving primary education in their village.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the SMC of the primary school in Tekang, the MLA assured to provide fund for fencing the school boundary and repairing its teachers’ quarters.

Bosing Banggo ZPM Yasung Siram, SMC chairman Talung Tamuk, GB Tanyo Jerang, and land donor Okep Dai also expressed support to the step taken by the retired officers.

The APSPA’s district unit adviser Malo Komut and other functionaries, including VP Kaling Koyu, general secretary Dr Onik Moyong, joint secretary Tapak Mize, Mebo unit secretary Gompa Tayeng, and senior members attended the programme.