KV Tenga Valley moves to finals of Fit India Quiz-2022

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tenga Valley (West Kameng) has been crowned the state champion of Arunachal Pradesh and will move to the national finals of the Fit India Quiz-2022, scheduled to be held in Mumbai (Maharashtra), the school’s principal informed in a release on Wednesday.

“Fit India Quiz-2022 is India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness, and carries a cash prize of Rs 3.25 crore,” the principal said.

The winning team, comprising Kusal Kumar Sonar and Adisan Vishwakarma, will be awarded at total prize money of Rs 25,000, and the KV will be awarded Rs 2,50,000.

KV No 2 Itanagar will get a prize money of Rs 1,00,000, and its participating students a total of Rs 10,000.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Itanagar will be awarded Rs 50,000 and the participating students will be awarded a total of Rs 5,000.

All the schools participating in the ongoing state/UT rounds will be awarded prize money of Rs 15,000, with the students getting a total cash award of Rs 2,000.

This, the second edition of the quiz competition, was launched on 29 August last year by union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik, in the presence of union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The teams for the state round were identified after a preliminary round conducted by the National Testing Agency. The preliminary round saw the participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools from 702 districts of India. After the preliminary rounds, 348 schools were selected for the state/UT round.

“Sixty-three schools from Arunachal participated in the preliminary round, and eight qualified for the state/UT rounds, which were conducted on a specifically designed web platform,” the principal said, adding that “four teams from the state made their way to the state finals.”

“The state/UT rounds are being streamed on the Fit India Movement’s YouTube channel, and the state finals will be aired on Doordarshan and YouTube,” the principal informed.