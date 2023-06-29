Discussion on China’s hegemonistic tendencies

CHIMPU, 28 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) hosted a discussion on ‘Challenging China’s hegemonistic tendencies: The way forward’ at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here on Wednesday.

Formed in 2014, the FANS is a voluntary organisation that addresses issues and concerns, and seeks to create awareness among the masses about national security.

“Besides national security, the forum also creates awareness on environment, climate change, water conservation and eradication of social evils,” FANS state chapter secretary Dr Ratna Tayeng informed in a release.

During the discussion, FANS New Delhi-based national general secretary (organisation) Golok Behari Rai spoke on a range of issues related to national security, and pointed out that “China is not only hostile towards India but also to many of its neighbours.”

He claimed, however, that “India is no longer behind China, and it can now defeat China with ease.”

Rai spoke also about how the state’s “infrastructure project has received significant support in recent years from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

VKV Chimpu Principal A Krishnan also spoke.

Among others, RSS prant pracharak Kamlesh and FANS Arunachal chapter member Roli Mugli took part in the programme, which was attended by more than 150 students and faculty members of the VKV.