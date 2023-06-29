Teachers advised to apply ‘solution-oriented’ approach

KHONSA, 28 Jun: Tirap DC Hento Karga suggested to the teachers of the district to apply “a solution-oriented approach while teaching the students,” besides performing their duties sincerely.

He said this during a meeting with the officials of the education department and administrative officials here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the poor performance of Class 10 and Class 12 students in the recently held CBSE examinations. The overall result percentage of the district was 9 for Class 10, 62 for Class 12 (humanities), and 79.6 for Class 12 (science).

DDSE Hortum Loyi lamented the poor performance of the students “despite sufficient subject teachers posted, with the additional engagement of guest teachers under the CMSSY at the schools wherever subject teachers are required.”

He asked the heads of schools to “explain and share the reasons behind such a poor outcome.”

Some of the schools’ officials appealed to the district administration and the education department to post subject teachers wherever required.

The circle-level administrative officers suggested convening SMC/PTA meetings at the school level at least once in a month, and quarterly block-/cluster-level meetings with teachers and SMC/SMDC members to review the targets achieved.

They also suggested conducting rigorous and continuous monitoring and supervision of both elementary and secondary levels to ensure regular functioning of classes, and to check the teachers’ and the students’ attendance records.

Later, the DC gave away laptops to eight toppers of Classes 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were provided by the secondary education directorate.

Administrative officers of Laju, Dadam, Bari-Basip, Longo, Borduria, and all the heads and exams in-charge from government secondary and higher secondary schools, besides BEOs, BRCCs and CRCCs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)