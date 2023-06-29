Tobacco products, beer seized, destroyed

KIMIN/YINGKIONG, 28 Jun: A huge amount of tobacco products and 60 units of beer were seized from 21 shops near the schools here in Papum Pare district during a raid conducted jointly by Kimin CO Hibu Kapi, CHC MO Dr Minge Tato Tana, PS OC Nabam Had, officials from the state tobacco control cell, and police personnel, recently.

The offending vendors were fined under relevant sections of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act, and the seized products were burnt and disposed of in the presence of magistrates and police personnel.

In Upper Siang district, the anti-tobacco flying squad, led by Town Magistrate Mum Messar, conducted a raid and seized tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards

of educational institutes in headquarters Yingkiong.

The shopkeepers were warned against selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes.

In Changlang district, officials of the district tobacco control cell, the tax & excise department and the police seized a huge quantity of tobacco products from various shops in Jairampur.

Challans under different sections of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) were issued to the shopkeepers found selling tobacco products without displaying health warning, and also for selling the items within 100 yards of educational institutes.

The seized items were later destroyed. (With inputs from DIPROs)