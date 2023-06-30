APIC fines PIO

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO-cum-EE of the Daporijo PHE&WS division, Tago Dulom, for not providing information under the RTI Act to the appellant, in defiance of the commission’s direction.

The PIO has been directed to appear before the court of State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider on 26 July, “along with the deposited copy of the treasury challan and information as sought by the appellant.”

In case of failure to comply with the order, the commission shall invoke Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005 against the PIO, it said in a release.