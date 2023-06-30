Tobacco products seized, destroyed

BANA/BORDUMSA, 29 Jun: Officials of the East Kameng district tobacco control cell, along with police personnel seized 7 kgs of tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutes here on Wednesday.

The team penalised 18 defaulters under relevant sections of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The seized products were later destroyed.

In Changlang district, a team of administrative officials,

along with officials of the district tobacco control cell, the tax & excise department and the police seized a huge quantity of illegal tobacco products from various shops during a raid in Bordumsa on Thursday.

Challans were issued under various sections of the COTPA to the shopkeepers for selling tobacco products without health warning labels, and for selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes.

The seized items were later destroyed.