Gandhi arrives in Manipur on 2-day visit; takes chopper to Churachandpur

IMPHAL, 29 Jun: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal on a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on Thursday.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year, and more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state so far.

However, Gandhi’s convoy, which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy, fearing attacks on it.

“Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter,” said a source at the airport.

The Congress leader came back to the Imphal airport from Bishnupur and boarded the helicopter, the sources said.

Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators – some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit. (PTI)