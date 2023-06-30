Workshop on advancing natural resources

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Jun: About 100 participants, comprising scientists, professors, research scholars, and students of RGU and the NERIST, and members of the GB Pant Institute, the Himalayan University, the Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Board, the APSCS&T DBT, the Kimin CoE for BSD, and others participated in a two-day workshop on ‘Recent trends on natural resources using advanced chromatographic and mass spectrometry techniques’, organised here by the North East Institute of Science & Technology’s (NEIST) Itanagar branch from 28-29 June.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the Spinco-Simadzu team, was aimed at “creating awareness on natural resources and bridging the gap with industry standard advanced analytical techniques,” the NEIST informed in a release.

Over the course of two days, Jorhat (Assam)-based NEIST’s RPBD division head Dr Jatin Kalita delivered a lecture on ‘Bioresources of Northeast India: Technological intervention of CSIR-NEIST for entrepreneurship development’, while NEIST principal scientist Dr Chandan Tamuly spoke on ‘Natural product research and its future scope’, “and motivated the students to come forward in this area of research,” the release stated.

Kimin-based CoE for BSD’s Scientist-B Dr Sanjeeb Kalita spoke about ‘Validation and translation development of herbal medicines: Challenge with comprehensive chemical profiling,’ and RGU Professor Hui Tag dwelt on ‘Medicinal plants of Arunachal Pradesh: Diversity, distribution and economic importance’.

The participants were given hands-on training in “highly sophisticated analytical equipment like HPLC and GC-MS installed at the institute,” the release said.