Two more footballers from Arunachal inducted into RUFC

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: Two more football players from Arunachal Pradesh have been inducted into the main team of the I-League side Rajashthan United FC [RUFC] for the upcoming season.

Yash Chikro of Lohit and Yura Tarung of Kra Daadi districts are the two players promoted to the main team of the club, besides Damli Bomnyo, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

All of them were trainees of the football academy of the Rajashthan United FC.

The APFA wished them all the best for their football career.