DDU-GKY trainees leave for B’lore for placement

NAMSAI 30 Jun: A group of 14 APST BPL girls, trained as sewing machine operators by the World Education Mission (WEM), left here for Bangalore (Karnataka) on Friday for placement.

The girls were part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna (DDU-GKY), a skill development programme implemented by the WEM – the sponsoring body of the Arunachal University of Studies here – in collaboration with the rural development ministry and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The trainees are accompanied by WEM officials Priya Gogoi and Zeeshan Khan.

The WEM offers free-of-cost skill training to BPL APST youths from all across Arunachal in fashion designing and operating sewing machines. Till date, it has trained 183 APST and BPL youths and placed 87 trainees.