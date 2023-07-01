Workshop on effective use of social media for govt communications

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jun: A workshop on ‘effective use of social media for government communications’ was organised by Delhi-based public relations firm GreyMatters Communication & Consulting Pvt Ltd at the directorate of information & public relations (DIPR) office here on Friday.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the skills of the officers of the directorate in utilising social media platforms for efficient government communication.

Resource person Dr Navneet Anand highlighted “the democratisation of information,” and said that “every individual has become a news creator in today’s digital age.”

He emphasised that “the increased responsiveness of society necessitates the introduction of new patterns for disseminating press releases through social media.”

He also provided insights into the concept of ‘less is more’, “which stands for learning, exchanging, scaling, and synchronising.”

“Social media platforms enable seamless conversations with the public and rapid information dissemination,” he said, and underscored “the potential of social media to accelerate the diffusion of information, ideas, practices, values, and social norms that support positive change.”

The attendees were taught how to discern fake news, and were educated on the importance of social media in the modern communication landscape.

IPR Director Onyok Pertin in his address said that “the workshop will go a long way in building confidence and improving efficiency of the IPR officers in handling and using social media as a tool of government communications.”

The workshop was attended by DIPROs, DIPROs in-charge, APROs and other staffers. (DIPR)