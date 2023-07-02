AAP to field candidates in assembly, parliamentary polls

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: Announcing its manifesto, the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday informed that the AAP will field candidates in all 60 assembly constituencies and the two parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Stating that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state “is plagued with corruption,” the party said that it would work to root out corruption.

Addressing a press conference, state AAP general secretary Toko Nikam informed that the AAP has resolved that “if the party gets elected in the assembly election, it will repeal draconian laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.”

The party also vowed to scrap the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Rules, 2015, and the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

Pledging to replicate the Delhi and Punjab models of “free water, electricity and world-class education” in Arunachal, Nikam further promised that “the party would “give those basic facilities, including free medical facilities and health benefits up to Rs 10 lakhs if the party gets elected.”

The party also claimed that it would resolve the controversial Tawang church issue within six months if it comes to power.

It further promised to “resolve the scam-ridden Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak deadlock within six months,” and to scrap the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

However, the party did not specify how it would come up with a better option to ensure free and fair job recruitment.

The party’s manifesto also includes “construction of world-class city road,” and a “full-fledged lokayukta in the state.”