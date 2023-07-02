ALSU mourns fmr edn secy’s demise

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of its former education secretary Tadar Chania (35), who passed away in a road accident near the Dree ground along NH 415 at around 5 am on Saturday.

Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja informed that Chania was coming from Itanagar to Naharlagun in a Hyundai i10 car (AR-01P-7624), and apparently hit an electric pole near the Dree ground.

The cause of the accident is stated to be overspeeding, the SDPO informed. However, the police have registered a case (u/s Section 279/304 A of the IPC) and the matter is being investigated.

“There was no major injury marks on his body, and the cause of death could be due to internal bleeding,” the SDPO added.

Mourning Chania’s demise, the ALSU in a condolence message said that “late Chania was an esteemed member of the ALSU and had made significant contributions to the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh. His untimely demise has left the entire community in a state of shock and profound sadness.”

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the ALSU prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.