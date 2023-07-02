Issues regarding school edn discussed

DOIMUKH, 1 Jul: The teachers of Papum Pare (rural) district in a coordination meeting here on Saturday discussed various issues and challenges facing the education sector in the district, as well as ways to improve the education system.

Teachers from different blocks shared their perspectives on the current status of education in the district, and expressed concern over quality of education, lack of professionalism among teachers, lack of basic facilities, high student-teacher ratio, etc.

Suggestions were made to improve management; introduce separate teachers for pre-primary education; provide substitutes for those on maternity leave; and to install GPS in the schools, so that functional schools may be identified.

Addressing the teachers, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said that “teachers play an important role in moulding the future of the students by providing support, developing knowledge and skills, and cultivating curiosity and creativity.”

“Teachers, therefore, have to be approachable, accommodating and dedicated in their teaching,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of co-curricular activities, the DC said that he would “ensure their implementation in all the schools.”

Chukhu acknowledged the role of teachers as crucial in the life of the students and the society, and advised them to “lead by example.”

He cautioned irregular and non-performing teachers that strict action would be initiated against them.

DDSE TT Tara urged the teachers to be disciplined, sincere and determined.

“Motivating the students to perform well in life is the duty of teachers,” the DDSE said.

RGU Professor Nakha Nabam Hina encouraged the teachers to “keep learning to be mentally agile and respond effectively to the young students.”

He further encouraged the teachers to be attentive to the needs of the students and focus on their personal growth rather than blaming others.

AASSATA president Nabam Ado and ATA president RK Rob also spoke.

Midpu-based BK Mission School and the Doimukh-based government middle school were awarded for their exceptional academic performance.

Commendation certificates were awarded to Pang-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Aswasiya Vidyalaya TGT Debia Meyung, Nyopang NSCBAV TGT Amen Takio, and Yallang-based government upper primary school PRT Nabam Raja in recognition of their services.

More than 400 teachers from across the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)