AR Bn celebrates ARPS foundation day

KHONSA, 1 Jul: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) celebrated the 23rd foundation day of the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) here in Tirap district on Friday.

The celebration programme started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by AR CO Col Aman Ahluwalia. It was followed by presentation of a brief history of the school, which was established in 2000, and performances by the students, such as folk and cultural dances, chorus songs, and a mime show.

Around 300 people, including parents, attended the programme. (DIPRO)