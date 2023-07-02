Nat’l Doctors’ Day celebrated

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 1 Jul: The doctors of Tadak Dulom District Hospital here in Upper Subansiri district celebrated the National Doctors’ Day on Saturday.

The day is celebrated on 1 July every year in India since 1991, honouring the legendary and renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a politician, freedom fighter, and an advocate for education.

All the doctors participated in a cleanliness drive in the premises of the district hospital, and distributed fruits and other edibles among the patients admitted in the hospital.