ATA unit mourns teacher’s death

AALO, 3 Jul: The West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teacher’s Association (ATA), along with the staff of the education department has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Nyorak-based government upper primary school PRT Pemo Rime.

Rime (30) breathed his last on 30 June at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

“Late Rime was a very dedicated, sincere teacher.

His demise has created a huge vacuum in the teaching community of West Siang district in particular and the state as a whole,” the ATA unit said in a condolence message, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. (DIPRO)