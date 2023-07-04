Rijiju tells work agencies to fulfill duties

BOMDILA, 3 Jul: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday instructed the nodal scheme implementing agencies to commit to fulfill their duties and responsibilities.

Chairing a district development coordination & monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting here in West Kameng district in the virtual mode, Rijiju further said that the benefits of the schemes must reach the intended beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

He stressed that the beneficiaries should be well-informed about the details of the schemes, and said that, “in order to ensure smooth implementation, active involvement of local MLAs and PRI members is necessary throughout the process.”

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar provided an update on the various schemes being implemented in the district, and shed light on the achievements, challenges, and overall status of the projects.

The MLAs and DCs of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang also attended the meeting in the virtual mode. (DIPRO)