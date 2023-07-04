Itanagar vety dispensary to be shifted to Nlg

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The entire establishment of the veterinary dispensary here will be shifted to the veterinary hospital in Naharlagun till the completion of the proposed ‘veterinary polyclinic’ project in Abotani Colony here.

Pet and livestock owners have been requested to avail veterinary services at the veterinary dispensary in Ganga village and the Naharlagun veterinary hospital until the completion of the project, the hospital authority said in a release.

“The state government has allotted fund for construction of a veterinary polyclinic in Abotani Colony, and the executing agency desires that the plot of land be handed over to them for smooth execution of the project,” it informed.