Church celebrates golden jubilee year

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jul: The Baptist church in Model Village here celebrated its golden jubilee year recently.

The church falls under the Naharlagun pastoral range of the NBCC.

Celebration committee chairman Techi Toka hoisted the ‘jubilee flag’ and read from the Bible.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who along with NBCC general secretary Rev Tagang Gelo and Boruk-I ZPM Borum Tok Tama attended the function, said, “We all are transient citizens and should do something worthwhile before

we depart from this world. We should not be greedy but generous and forgive each other as we prepare to witness for the lord almighty.”

Rev Gelo urged all to “give importance to testimonies as a witness of god’s work to reconcile with each other and build relationships among all.”

A golden jubilee scroll and a jubilee calendar were also released during the event.

Among others, NBCC president Nabam Apo, Naharlagun range pastor RT Bate, Nyishi Bible translator Rev Tar Choya, MVBC pastor Rev Likha Dodum, GJC secretary Maze Piel, evangelists, and missionaries participated in the programme.