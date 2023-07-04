Workshop on NEP-2020 underway

TEZU, 3 Jul: A 5-day workshop for anganwadi workers on ‘Significance of ECCE in the light of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020’ got underway at the BRC Hall here in Lohit district on Monday.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, who inaugurated the workshop, conceived the idea of organising the programme in view of the poor pass percentages of the students during 2023-’24.

He highlighted issues such as malnourished children, stinting, maim, pulse polio, ECCE day, etc, and discussed with the anganwadi workers various issues related to the welfare of the anganwadi workers and the society as a whole.

Lohit DDE Eto Ete, the Tezu ICDS deputy director, and the child development project officer also attended the inaugural programme.

The training is being organised by the Lohit district administration. A similar training programme is also being organised in Sunpura. (DIPRO)