Tobacco products seized, disposed of

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: A team of officials from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, the district tobacco control cell and the police seized a large quantity of tobacco products from various shops operating within a radius of 100 yards of educational institutes in the ICR on Monday.

During the course of the checking drive, illegal alcohol was also seized from various shops.

All the seized tobacco products were burnt, and the alcoholic drinks were destroyed in the presence of DC Talo Potom. (DIPRO)