DC asks coop dept to compile PACS/LAMPS data

YUPIA, 3 Jul: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu advised the cooperative department to compile block-wise data of the existing PACS/LAMPs in the district to “assess their credibility and pave way for new societies by liquidating the non-functional ones.”

Chairing a meeting of the district cooperative development committee here on Monday, the DC also advocated “using the PRI members during the registrations to ensure that all the panchayats and villages are covered by the PACs,” and further emphasised on “handholding by the departments in the registration of the new PACs.”

The meeting was held in view of preparing the district plan for setting up new primary agriculture credit societies (PACS) or primary dairy/fishery cooperative societies on the basis of the gap analysis from the national cooperative database.

The committee members also discussed modalities to revive and strengthen the existing PACS and LAMPs, besides dovetailing various government schemes at the level of PACs or primary dairy/fishery cooperative societies, to improve their viability and make them vibrant economic entities.

During the meeting, ARCS Techi Kaku presented a brief on the genesis of the cooperative movement and the government’s efforts to strengthen

the cooperative movement in the country and the state “by deepening its reach up to the grassroots level.”

Among others, District Agriculture Officer Maze Piel, DVO Dr Monya Kato, Naharlagun Apex Bank BM Kumud Chandra Sonowal and Assistant Manager Mary Techi, and Assistant Fisheries Officer Nagrang Techi attended the meeting. (DIPRO)