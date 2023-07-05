Ensure on-time completion of PMAY-G works: DC

BILAT, 4 Jul: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu instructed the GBs, panchayat members and the officials concerned to monitor the progress of the works under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G) to ensure that they are completed on time.

Chairing an ‘awareness-cum-mobilisation’ meeting on the PMAY-G for Ruksin and Bilat CD blocks here on Tuesday, the DC also sought explanation from the beneficiaries as well as the officials concerned “for non-completion of construction works under PMAY-G.”

He heard out their grievances, and stressed on the importance of on-time completion of the construction works under the PMAY-G.

Among other, DRDA PD Tajing Padung, Ruksin CO Oyam Saring, Bilat CO Dr TD Bapu, GBs, PRI members and PMAY-G beneficiaries of Ruksin and Bilat CD blocks attended the meeting. (DIPRO)