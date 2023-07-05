Rijiju says will ensure effective completion of schemes

YUPIA, 4 Jul: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he would “make all the necessary interventions, wherever required, for the government schemes to be completed effectively on schedule.”

Chairing a district development coordination & monitoring committee meeting of Papum Pare district in the virtual mode on Tuesday, the minister said that “generating awareness on the initiatives of the government and the facilities provided by the government, like water, electricity, gas, and road connections, reinforces the public trust in the government and the administration.”

He advised the agencies implementing the schemes to “interact more with the public to generate awareness” regarding government schemes.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, DRDA PD Bengia Yakar, and HoDs attended the virtual meeting. (DIPRO)